Smythe (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Despite having the benefit of a Week 10 bye to heal up from the ankle injury, Smythe will end up sitting out Sunday's contest after he had previously been listed as questionable heading into the weekend following a pair of limited practices Thursday and Friday. With Smythe sidelined, the Dolphins will be left with Julian Hill and Tyler Kroft as their options at tight end for Week 11.