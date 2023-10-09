Smythe was not targeted during Sunday's 31-16 win over the Giants.

Smythe went without a target for the first time this season Week 5, a contest in which Miami's offense was able to comfortably lean on the speed of Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane (knee) and Raheem Mostert to rack up yardage. He did play 81 percent of offensive snaps, but given that this was Smythe's third game in five appearances with less than 25 receiving yards, he can't be considered a reliable fantasy option heading into a Week 6 matchup against Carolina. He has yet to score on 15 targets (11 catches).