Smythe was not targeted during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.
Smythe logged his fifth game of the season without a target during Sunday night's loss. Elsewhere, Mike Gesicki drew two targets but managed his third straight game without a catch. The tight end position has been one to avoid for Miami in recent weeks, and that same maxim could serve fantasy managers well heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Bills.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Logs partial activity Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Makes two grabs in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: First receiving touchdown of season•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Available against Browns•