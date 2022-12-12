Smythe was not targeted during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Chargers.

Smythe logged his fifth game of the season without a target during Sunday night's loss. Elsewhere, Mike Gesicki drew two targets but managed his third straight game without a catch. The tight end position has been one to avoid for Miami in recent weeks, and that same maxim could serve fantasy managers well heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Bills.

More News