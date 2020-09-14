Smythe was not targeted during Sunday's divisional loss to the Patriots.
Smythe, despite being listed as the starter on Miami's first unofficial depth chart of the year, only handled 13 offensive snaps (21 percent) compared to Mike Gesicki's 45 snaps (73 percent). Additionally, Gesicki accounted for all five of the targets that went to Miami's tight end position. Smythe could see more workload as a blocker as the season continues, particularly if Miami's ground game can get going, but his fantasy floor essentially remains nonexistent.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Listed atop depth chart•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: One catch in finale•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Practices without limitations•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Deemed limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Nursing two injuries•