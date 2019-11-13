Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Nursing two injuries
Smythe (knee/elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
It's never good to have multiple injuries in tow, but it's a positive sign that Smythe still got on the practice field. The second-year tight end is used mainly in a blocking role, as he has run a route on 46.3 percent of his snaps. His status for Sunday's game against the Bills doesn't appear to be in jeopardy yet, but Chandler Cox and Clive Walford are waiting in the wings in case Smythe can't go.
