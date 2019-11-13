Play

Smythe (knee/elbow) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

It's never good to have multiple injuries in tow, but it's a positive sign that Smythe still got on the practice field. The second-year tight end is used mainly in a blocking role, as he has run a route on 46.3 percent of his snaps. His status for Sunday's game against the Bills doesn't appear to be in jeopardy yet, but Chandler Cox and Clive Walford are waiting in the wings in case Smythe can't go.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories