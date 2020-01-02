Dolphins' Durham Smythe: One catch in finale
Smythe secured one of three targets for eight yards during Week 17's win over the Patriots.
Smythe once again served as the No. 2 tight end behind Mike Gesicki during Miami's regular-season finale, doing most of his damage as a blocker. The second-year pro played in all 16 games of the 2019 season, during which he caught seven of 14 targets for 65 yards. He stands to reprise a similar role behind Gesicki in 2020.
