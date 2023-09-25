Smythe secured his lone target for 15 yards during Sunday's 70-20 win over the Broncos.
Smythe caught six passes and played nearly 100 percent of defensive snaps through Miami's first two games of the season, but he took a significant step back with just 37 percent of snaps Week 3. It could be that the Dolphins' ability to lean on the rushing game without resistance, with De'Von Achane going for 203 yards on the ground and Raheem Mostert racking up another 82 yards, marginalized any need to involve Smythe in the offensive game plan. Fantasy managers will likely hesitate to rely on Smythe in Week 4 versus the Bills, at least until he's seen back in an every-down role.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Catches all three targets Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Second in targets•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Getting more involved as a receiver•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Inks two-year extension•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Production drops in 2022•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Season-high yards in finale•