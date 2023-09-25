Smythe secured his lone target for 15 yards during Sunday's 70-20 win over the Broncos.

Smythe caught six passes and played nearly 100 percent of defensive snaps through Miami's first two games of the season, but he took a significant step back with just 37 percent of snaps Week 3. It could be that the Dolphins' ability to lean on the rushing game without resistance, with De'Von Achane going for 203 yards on the ground and Raheem Mostert racking up another 82 yards, marginalized any need to involve Smythe in the offensive game plan. Fantasy managers will likely hesitate to rely on Smythe in Week 4 versus the Bills, at least until he's seen back in an every-down role.