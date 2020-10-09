Smythe (knee) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49res, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Smythe wasn't able to practice in any capacity this week, so his lack of availability doesn't come as much of a surprise. In his stead, Adam Shaheen will take over as Miami's main backup tight end behind Mike Gesicki.
