Play

Smythe (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Smythe was limited in practice to begin the week, but he now looks back to full health. He'll play his usual role behind starter Mike Gesicki in Miami's tight end corps Week 17.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends