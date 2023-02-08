Smythe secured 15 of 20 targets for 129 yards and one score across 16 games with Miami in the 2022 regular season. He also handled two carries for one yard and a touchdown.

Smythe and Mike Gesicki both saw their receiving stats plummet under coach Mike McDaniel in 2022, which coincided with the Dolphins' usage of two-tight-end sets dropping mightily. Both Smythe and Gesicki are headed for free agency this offseason, making the position an area of uncertainty for Miami. If the Dolphins do decide to keep someone with familiarity in the system atop the depth chart, it would be far more affordable to re-sign Smythe than Gesicki.