Smythe (concussion) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Smythe's trending in the right direction, as he practiced fully Friday following limited sessions Wednesday and Thursday. It's unclear if Smythe has cleared the concussion protocol yet, but he'll have to do so in order to have any chance of playing Sunday. Adam Shaheen would see some extra snaps behind Mike Gesicki if Smythe can't go on game day.
