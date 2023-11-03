Smythe (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Kansas City, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Smythe had a walking boot on after the 31-17 Week 8 win over New England, but he managed to log limited practices Thursday and Friday after failing to practice Wednesday. That's the same practice schedule that running back Raheem Mostert (ankle) followed heading into Sunday morning's game in Frankfurt, but Mostert avoided an injury designation, suggesting Smythe is lagging behind his teammate in his recovery. The tight end's availability will be determined 90 minutes before Sunday's 9:30 a.m. ET kickoff.