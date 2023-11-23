Smythe (ankle) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Jets, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Smythe was deemed limited on Thursday's practice estimate and his status for Friday's contest remains uncertain. If he's limited or out versus the Jets, added Week 12 snaps would be available for fellow TEs Julian Hill and Tyler Kroft. Through nine games this season, Smythe has hauled in 17 of his 22 targets for 168 yards, a rate of production that limits his fantasy utility to deeper formats.