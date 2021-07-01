Smythe should compete with rookie third-round pick Hunter Long for the backup spot at tight end behind Mike Gesicki in training camp, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Smythe took a major step forward as a receiver in 2020 with 26 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns, which eclipsed his total production from his first two years in the league. However, Smythe and Gesicki are each entering the final seasons of their rookie contracts, leading the Dolphins to add long in the third round this offseason. Gesicki has 104 receptions for 1,273 yards and 11 touchdowns over the past two years and is a prime extension candidate, while Smythe will need to hold off Long in order to remain Miami's No. 2 tight end.