Smythe secured his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.
Smythe played 62 percent of offensive snaps during Sunday's loss, but his role once again involved more blocking than receiving work. Considering that Smythe hasn't topped 25 receiving yards yet in a game this season, he can safely be left off the fantasy radar when the Dolphins take on the Patriots in a must-win Week 17 divisional contest.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Will play vs. Green Bay•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Logs another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Gets in full practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Limited on Tuesday's estimate•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Not targeted in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Suits up Sunday•