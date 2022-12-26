Smythe secured his only target for eight yards during Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.

Smythe played 62 percent of offensive snaps during Sunday's loss, but his role once again involved more blocking than receiving work. Considering that Smythe hasn't topped 25 receiving yards yet in a game this season, he can safely be left off the fantasy radar when the Dolphins take on the Patriots in a must-win Week 17 divisional contest.