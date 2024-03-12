Smythe restructured his contract with the Dolphins on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Smythe is one of a number of Miami players to agree to restructured contracts ahead of the start of the new league year, freeing up some much-needed cap space for the team. As the Dolphins' top tight end last season, Smythe remained a plus blocker but finished with just a 35-366-0 receiving line, leading to the team's decision to bring in Jonnu Smith, a superior pass-catcher with real YAC ability. That signing could spell the end of Smythe's brief run as a tight end with low-end fantasy appeal, though he and Smith do seem likely for a true split of offensive snaps. With Atlanta last season, Smith managed a 50-582-3 receiving line while competing with Kyle Pitts.