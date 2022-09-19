Smythe secured his only target for five yards during Sunday's 42-38 win over the Ravens.

Smythe worked as the No. 1 tight end Week 1, but versus Baltimore he handled just 49 percent of offensive snaps compared to Gesicki (4-41-1), who played 61 percent. Smythe isn't nearly the receiving threat that Gesicki is, and to make matters worse he's now committed a significant mistake in back-to-back contests. Back in Week 1 he narrowly avoided a fumble after losing control of a pass, and versus Baltimore his botched block of Justin Houston caused Tua Tagovailoa's only sack. If trends continue, Smythe could end up yielding work to Hunter Long (ankle) or Cethan Carter (concussion) when they return to health.