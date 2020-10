Smythe secured one of two targets for a four-yard touchdown during Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

Smythe and fellow backup tight end Adam Shaheen (3-51-1) both got involved enough on offense to score Sunday, while Mike Gesicki was held without a catch on two targets. It's encouraging to see Smythe log a productive day after having missed Week 5 due to a knee injury, but he usually takes too large a percentage of his snaps as a blocker to warrant real fantasy consideration.