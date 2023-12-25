Smythe secured all five of his targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Smythe set new season-high marks in terms of both yards and targets during Sunday's narrow win, while also playing his highest share of offensive snaps (84 percent) since Miami's bye. The starting tight end still hasn't scored this season, but Smythe is at least a more intriguing fantasy option to monitor heading into a tough Week 17 matchup against the Ravens. He's drawn 11 targets in his last three appearances.