Smythe secured three of five targets for 39 yards during Sunday's 11-6 win over the Jets.
Smythe recorded his best receiving performance of the year in Miami's regular-season finale, a game which saw Skylar Thompson rely heavily on short-yardage completions to tight ends and running backs. If Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) or Teddy Bridgewater (finger) is healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's playoff matchup in Buffalo, it would stand to reason that Smythe will revert to his normal role, which involves more blocking than route running.
