Smythe brought in all three of his targets for 17 yards during Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Smythe played through a foot injury to log a second consecutive three-catch performance, but as has been true in all but two of his nine appearances this season, he was again held below 40 yards. The Dolphins will benefit from a bye Week 10, after which Smythe will return with a matchup against the Raiders on Nov. 19. He remains on the fantasy radar only in deep leagues that require multiple starting tight ends.