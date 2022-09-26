Smythe secured all three of his targets for 23 yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Bills.
Smythe was more involved as a receiver than Mike Gesicki, who secured his lone target for six yards, but neither tight end was a focal point of Miami's offense in Week 3. Though Gesicki still has big-play upside, as he demonstrated Week 2 versus Baltimore, Smythe is best left on the waiver wire in most fantasy leagues, except those that start multiple tight ends as a requirement.
