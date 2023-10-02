Smythe brought in all four of his targets for 41 yards during Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Bills.

Smythe once again operated as the Dolphins' top tight end, handling 84 percent of offensive snaps. Still, Smythe has topped 40 yards just twice this season and has yet to find the end zone, so it's not as though his every-down role has come with a significant fantasy ceiling. He remains on the radar as a floor play heading into Miami's matchup against the Giants in Week 5.