Smythe secured one of two targets for 14 yards during Sunday's 20-9 win over the Patriots.

Smythe handled 63 percent of Miami's offensive snaps and saw two more targets than last year's top tight end Mike Gesicki, perhaps solidifying concerns that coach Mike McDaniel's scheme would focus on utilizing the position in terms of run blocking. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are the clear top options in the passing game, and in the future Gesicki should still see more receiving worth than Smythe.