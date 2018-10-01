Smythe failed to catch his only target during the Dolphins' 38-7 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Smythe played only two offensive snaps Sunday, seceding the vast majority of Miami's tight end workload to rookie Mike Gesicki. Even if A.J. Derby (foot) remains sidelined for a significant amount of time, it's unlikely that Smythe will carve out a notable role in the Dolphins offense.