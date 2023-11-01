Smythe didn't practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Smythe was sporting a walking boot following Sunday's win over the Patriots, so the tight end's absence from practice Wednesday isn't unexpected. Smythe now has two more chances to return to the field ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany. If Smythe is out this weekend, Julian Hill would be the next man up for snaps at tight end.