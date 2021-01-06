Smythe caught all three of his targets for 23 yards during Week 17's 56-26 loss to the Bills.

Smythe handled his usual role in the passing game behind Mike Gesicki during last Sunday's blowout loss, while also contributing as a blocker in the running game. Through 15 games in 2020, Smythe caught 26 of 29 targets for 208 yards and two targets. He stands to reprise a similar gig during the 2021 campaign, while playing out the final year of his rookie deal with the Dolphins.