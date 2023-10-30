Smythe (foot) secured all three of his targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots. He was spotted in a walking boot after the contest, Barry Jackson of the Miami Heraldreports.

Smythe appears to have picked up a foot injury during Miami's divisional win over New England, but it remains to be seen whether he will have to miss any time. Coach Mike McDaniel said is "as tough as they come" and "will battle through that" when asked about the tight end's injury Monday. Rookie Julian Hill and veteran Tyler Kroft would be in line for expanded roles Week 9 versus the Chiefs if Smythe needs to spend time on the sideline. The Dolphins have a bye coming up Week 10.