Smythe (ankle) was listed as a non-participant on Miami's estimated injury report Tuesday, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Smythe was forced to miss the Dolphins' Week 11 win over the Raiders while nursing an ankle injury and his status to open the week seems to suggest that he is still bothered by the issue. The tight end's ability to practice Wednesday will give a more clear indication of his chances to play Friday versus the Jets. If Smythe is unavailable, Julian Hill and Tyler Kroft will once again have an opportunity to see increased workloads.