Smythe (quadriceps/knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Smythe was limited at practice Wednesday through Friday, but he'll give it a go versus Los Angeles. Through 11 games to date, the 27-year-old has recorded just nine catches on 12 targets for 75 yards and a TD, so he's not a high-percentage fantasy lineup option these days, with fellow TE Mike Gesicki also potentially factoring into the Dolphins' Week 14 pass-catching mix.
