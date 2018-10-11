Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Surfaces on injury report
Smythe was limited in Thursday's practice with an ankle injury, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
This is Smythe's first appearance on the injury report this week, so it's likely he hurt his ankle during Wednesday's practice. Being simply limited, there's a good chance he still plays Sunday versus the Bears, but Friday's practice will be more telling. The rookie fifth-round pick has suited up for all five games and been targeted twice, but he's failed to make a catch.
