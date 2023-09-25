Smythe secured his lone target for 15 yards during Sunday's 70-20 win over the Broncos.

Smythe caught six passes and played nearly 100 percent of offensive snaps through Miami's first two games, but he took a significant step back with just 37 percent of the snaps in Week 3. Miami faced little resistance on the ground Sunday, with De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert combining for 285 rushing yards and five rushing TDs, leaving no need to involve Smythe in the offense outside of his blocking assignments. With just a 7-82-0 line on 11 targets through three games, the tight end will be an unappealing fantasy option in Week 4 versus the Bills.