Smythe was a limited participant in practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Smythe, who caught all four of his targets for 32 yards in a 30-0 win over the Jets in Week 15, has been dealing with an ankle injury since early November. He hasn't missed any of the Dolphins' last four games, however, and his ability to begin Week 16 prep on the field in some capacity bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Cowboys.