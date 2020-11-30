Smythe caught all three of his targets for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-3 win over the Jets.
Smythe has now recorded a catch in six of his last seven games, confirmation that his involvement on offense (albeit in a depth capacity) hasn't been a fluke. Still, his lack of consistent volume and scoring upside keeps him off the fantasy radar as a streaming option in most formats.
