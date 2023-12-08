Smythe (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Smythe was back on the field for the Dolphins' second official Week 14 practice session after he was a non-participant Wednesday. He's been able to play through the ankle issue over the past two contests, so Smythe is seemingly in good position to suit up once again this Monday versus the Titans. Though Smythe is the clear top tight end for Miami, he functions mostly as a blocker in the team's high-powered offense and has been limited to just seven receptions for 55 yards and no touchdowns over his last seven outings.