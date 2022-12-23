Smythe (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
The tight end should be good to go without any restrictions after a full practice Friday. Smythe gets plenty of playing time but is used primarily as a blocker in a Dolphins offense that isn't hurting for options in the passing game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Logs another limited practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Gets in full practice•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Limited on Tuesday's estimate•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Not targeted in loss•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Suits up Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Listed as questionable•