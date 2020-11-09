Smythe (concussion) is ruled out to return to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Smythe has been confirmed to have sustained a concussion, so he'll now enter the league's five-step protocol for head injuries. He caught his only target for 19 yards before being forced out. Mike Gesicki and Adam Shaheen are the Dolphins' remaining healthy tight ends.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Being evaluated for concussion•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Hauls in two passes•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Scores first touchdown of career•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: All clear Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Questionable to face Jets•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Out for Week 5•