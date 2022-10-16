Smythe (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Smythe has led all Miami tight ends with 169 snaps on offense this season, but the playing time hasn't translated to much volume in the passing game, as he's drawn just seven targets through five contests. His absence Week 6 is likely to hurt Miami more from a blocking standpoint, especially with starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) also inactive and with starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle) on injured reserve. The more pass-catching-oriented Mike Gesicki could pick up some extra snaps as a result of Smythe sitting out, but Gesicki will still be drawing targets from a third-string quarterback (Skylar Thompson) rather than No. 1 signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle), who is out for a second straight game.
More News
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Labeled questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Bumps up to limited Thursday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: DNP on injury report•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Exits with injury Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Secures all three targets•
-
Dolphins' Durham Smythe: Reverts to No. 2 role•