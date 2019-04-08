Dolphins' Durval Queiroz Neto: Joining Dolphins
Queiroz Neto has been allocated to the Dolphins as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program.
Queiroz Neto has spent the last four years with Cuiaba Arsenal and Galo FA, two of Brazil's top teams, and has also competed for the Brazilian national team. The NFL's international program is allocating one player to every AFC East franchise this offseason, allowing each participant to join his team without taking up a spot on the 90-man roster. If Queiroz Neto does not make Miami's 53-man roster he'll occupy an extra 11th spot on the team's practice squad, but will not be eligible to be promoted. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound defensive tackle is unlikely to see the field 2019, but is a promising developmental prospect.
