Dolphins' Durval Queiroz Neto: Switches to guard

Queiroz Neto is taking reps as an offensive guard Wednesday, Chris Perkins of The Athletic reports.

Queiroz Neto joined the Dolphins in April as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway program. The 6-foot-4, 325-pound pro played as a defensive tackle with two of Brazil's top teams, Cuiaba Arsenal and Galo FA, and now appears to be transitioning to an offensive role with Miami. If Queiroz Neto doesn't make the 53-man roster he'll be eligible to occupy an extra spot on the Dolphins' practice squad, but will not be eligible to be promoted during the season.

Our Latest Stories