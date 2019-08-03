Allen (undisclosed) could miss the start of the regular season, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

This comes as a bit of a surprise, as Allen was activated off the PUP list earlier in the week. The veteran tight hopes to be ready for the start of the regular season, but without any sort of information regarding the injury or its severity, it's difficult to project his availability one way or another. The 29-year-old is likely locked in as the premiere run-blocking tight end regardless of his status throughout the preseason, but Mike Gesicki figures to benefit from the increase in snaps, as the second-year tight end was already considered the primary pass catcher at the position.