Allen was placed on the physically unable to perform list by the Dolphins on Sunday.

Allen was unable to participate in any offseason work dealing with an undsiclosed injury, and will head to the PUP list as training camp nears. Given the injury designation and lack of details regarding Allen's health, it's unclear how long the veteran could be out for. The good news for the tight-end is that he can come off the list at any time.

More News
Our Latest Stories