Dolphins' Dwayne Allen: Not cleared to practice yet
Allen (undisclosed) did not participate in mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Allen did not participate in any of OTAs the last two weeks while nursing an undisclosed injury, and it looks to still be nagging at the tight end. Given that there have been no details given regarding Allen's health, it's a complete unknown as to how long the veteran could potentially be out for.
