Allen will sign a two-year, $7 million deal with the Dolphins, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

It didn't take long for the veteran free agent to find a new team following his release from the Patriots, as Allen nearly signed with the Ravens before ultimately locking in a two-year pack with the AFC East rival just days later. 2018 second-round pick Mike Gesicki headlines a talented, but unproven tight end depth chart meaning Allen will likely reprise his role with the Patriots as a blocking specialist, albeit with a different team.

More News
Our Latest Stories