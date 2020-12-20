Roberts (chest) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
Roberts missed last week's game against the Chiefs with the chest issue, but after practicing in a limited capacity this week, he gained the medical clearance needed to play. The Dolphins' linebacking corps will be a full strength for the contest, as Roberts, Jerome Baker (back) and Kyle Van Noy (hip) are all active.
