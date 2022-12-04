Roberts has left Sunday's game against the 49ers with a calf injury.
Roberts' exit will leave a hole at inside linebacker for the Dolphins. While he is out of the game, Sam Eguavoen and Duke Riley are candidates to see extra work.
