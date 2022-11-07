Roberts recorded nine tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 35-32 win over the Bears.
Roberts led both squads with nine stops in Sunday's matchup versus Chicago, bringing his tackle total up to 55 through Miami's first nine weeks of the 2022 campaign. The 28-year-old also played a season-high 53 snaps this past weekend, and he'll look to compile yet another solid effort when the team hosts Cleveland on Sunday.
