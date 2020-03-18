Dolphins' Elandon Roberts: Heads to Miami
Roberts agreed to terms Wednesday on a contract with the Dolphins, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Roberts handled a rotational role in New England's linebacker corps last season. He now joins Kyle Van Noy and Ted Karras as former Patriots set to reunite with coach Brian Flores in Miami. Flores previously coached Roberts during his tenure as New England's defensive coordinator.
More News
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Scores in loss•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Garners sack in win•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Active versus Steelers•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Dealing with thigh injury•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Posts sack in loss•
-
Patriots' Elandon Roberts: Returns to action following groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Chargers projections with Taylor starter
The Chargers say they are sticking with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. Here's what it means for...
-
Minshew Mania again in Jacksonville
Nick Foles has been dealt to the Bears, leaving the Jags offense in the hands of Gardner Minshew.
-
Room to grow for Ridley and Fuller
The Falcons and Texans have a lot of touches unaccounted for from 2019. Heath Cummings looks...
-
3/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew reacts to all of the free agency moves from Day Two, including the impact of Brady...
-
Free Agency Recap: All the latest
The start of free agency has seen a ton of movement so far, and there are still plenty of dominoes...
-
Brady bounceback coming with Bucs?
Think Tom Brady's days as a legit Fantasy starter are numbered? Not anymore! An improved receiving...