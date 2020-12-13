Roberts won't play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs due to a chest injury.

Roberts suffered the chest injury in the first quarter of last week's win over the Bengals, and the injury will force him to miss more time. The Miami linebacking corps are a bit thin Sunday, as Kyle Van Noy (hip) joined Roberts on the inactives list. In Roberts' stead, look for an increased role given to Calvin Munson and Kamu Grugier-Hill at inside linebacker for Sunday's game.

