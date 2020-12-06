Roberts is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bengals due to a chest injury, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Roberts was forced to leave the game in the first quarter. The Houston product has been an important part of the interior of the defense this season, racking up 50 tackles (25 solo) and 1.5 sacks through 10 games. As long as Roberts is sidelined, look for Calvin Munson and Kamu Grugier-Hill to see an uptick in snaps.